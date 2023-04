Ukraine returned 130 military. The Great Easter prisoner exchange took place over the last few days in several stages.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak in Telegram.

"Military, border guards, national guardsmen, sailors, State Special Transport Service employees... Privates and sergeants who were captured in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson directions. Our people are returning home," Yermak wrote.

He added that the quintessence of today's holiday - Easter - is hope.

"This is exactly what the relatives of the prisoners, who waited for them for so long, felt. Our lives are the highest value for us," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, Ukraine returned another 100 soldiers from Russian captivity.

Meanwhile, about 140 women who were at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are still in captivity in Russia.

Also, according to human rights defenders, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, is still illegally holding about 950 peaceful Ukrainians in prisons on its territory and in temporarily occupied regions.