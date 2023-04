Ukraine Has Already Returned 2,235 Ukrainians From Russian Captivity - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has returned 2,235 Ukrainians from Russian captivity since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

It was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since February 24, Ukraine has returned 2,235 Ukrainian men and women from Russian captivity. We remember everyone. We will return each and every one,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy published a video of how Ukrainians were met after the release from the captivity of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, Ukraine returned 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity.