Ukraine returned another 100 military from Russian captivity. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We managed to conduct another large exchange of prisoners. We are returning home 100 of our people - they are soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guardsmen. Among them are defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal, Hostomel. Some people were seriously injured, have diseases. We will do everything necessary to each of them received all the help they needed," he wrote.

Yermak stressed that Ukraine will return everyone from captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on the Telegram channel that 80 Men and 20 Women are returning home as a result of the next exchange of prisoners of war. Among them, nine are officers, the rest are representatives of private and non-commissioned officers.

This time it was possible to free 24 National Guardsmen, 22 border guards, 22 representatives of the Naval Forces, 21 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 11 security guards.

The liberated Defenders took part in battles in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy directions.

The Coordination Headquarters also reported that among those released are defenders of Bakhmut, as well as defenders of Chonhar, Zmiyinyi Island, Zaporizhzhia NPP and Chornobyl NPP.

Almost half of the released prisoners have serious injuries, illnesses or have been tortured. The youngest of the freed defenders is 19 years old.

The Coordination Headquarters also reported that Ukraine handed over to the Russian side five more seriously wounded prisoners, including the only woman who was in Ukrainian captivity.

In addition, during Ramadan, the holy month for all Muslims, Ukraine handed over two Muslim prisoners of war who fought in the occupation army. This was done to confirm the Ukrainian proposal to the aggressor state to exchange Muslims "all for all" from both sides as a sign of respect for culture and traditions.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that on April 10, as a result of the negotiation process, 106 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, Yermak reported that Ukraine had returned 130 more soldiers from Russian captivity.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, 2,105 Ukrainians have been freed from captivity.