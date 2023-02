The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" with 12 points. The corresponding document was posted on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China on Friday, February 24.

China's plan consists of 12 recommendations with appeals, but without any explanation of the mechanism for their implementation and enforcement.

Respect for the sovereignty of all countries. Rejection of the Cold War mentality. Cessation of hostilities. Resumption of peace talks. Solving the humanitarian crisis. Protection of the civilian population and prisoners of war. Maintaining the safety of nuclear power plants. Reduction of strategic risks. Promotion of grain export. Termination of unilateral sanctions. Maintaining the stability of industrial chains and supply chains. Facilitating post-conflict reconstruction. The international community should take measures to support post-conflict reconstruction in conflict zones. China stands ready to assist and play a constructive role in these efforts.

China called for the first point to respect the sovereignty of all countries on the basis of universally recognized international law, including the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, and called for their strict observance.

"It is necessary to effectively uphold the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries. All countries, large or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. All parties must jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations and protect international honesty and justice. The equal application of international law should be encouraged, and double standards should be rejected," the first point says.

The PRC also offers all parties to support Russia and Ukraine in resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible in order to gradually de-escalate the situation and achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.

"Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. All efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis should be encouraged and supported. The international community should remain committed to the right approach to promoting peace negotiations, help the parties to the conflict to open the door to a political settlement as soon as possible and create conditions and platforms to resume negotiations. China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard," the statement said.

China criticized the introduction, as stated in the document, of "unilateral" sanctions, and especially emphasized the inadmissibility of using nuclear weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "getting out of control."

On February 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China is discussing the possibility of providing Russia with lethal military aid to support its aggression in Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on March 10, 2022, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, called for respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and end the hostilities.