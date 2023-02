President Volodymyr Zelenskyy liked the points on territorial integrity and nuclear security in China's "peace proposals."

Zelenskyy said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The territorial integrity there coincides. I believe there is respect for territorial integrity there. It does not indicate which country, but the territorial integrity of our state is violated. It is about nuclear security, it is very important, it coincides with the interests of the world and our state," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there is something that he does not agree with, but did not say what.

The President added that the fact that China began to talk about Ukraine is not bad.

"There are some points that are clear to me, there are opinions that I disagree with, the whole world seems to me to disagree. But, nevertheless, this is already something, and I believe that it is right to think that if there are already opinions that somehow coincide with respect for international law, for territorial integrity and some security things, I believe that we should use this in the normal sense of the word and work with China in this point. Why not? Our task is to gather everyone to isolate some," the President said.

He stressed that important is what goes by the words, what steps and where they lead, and what consequences they will have for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published "China's position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."