President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview for the Associated Press, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are ready to see him here. I want to talk to him. I communicated with him before the full-scale war. But for this whole year, even more, than one year, there have been no contacts with him," Zelenskyy said.

The president assumed that the visit of Xi Jinping to the Russian Federation at the invitation of Vladimir Putin was intended to divert attention from the lack of guarantees he received from China.

"What does this mean? It means that the visit was not good for Russia," Zelenskyy suggested.

He expressed confidence that the Ukrainian nation will win thanks to a series of "small victories" and "small steps" against "a huge country, a big enemy, a big army — but an army with "small hearts."

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the war changed Ukraine and ultimately made society stronger.

"It could have gone one way, dividing the country, or the other way — uniting us. I'm very grateful. I'm grateful to everyone — every single partner, our people, thank God, everyone — that we found this way at this critical moment for the nation. The search for this path saved our nation, and we saved our land. We are together," the president said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes, said that Moscow could use some of China's so-called "peace plan" for Ukraine for a peaceful settlement.

China reacted negatively to Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said China supported Russian aggression against Ukraine and called Beijing's role in the war "more destructive than constructive."