Founder Of Wagner PMC Declares That His Fighters Will No Longer Take Captives In Ukraine

The founder of the Wagner PMC (mercenaries of the aggressor state of Russia), Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his fighters would no longer take captives in Ukraine.

This was reported by Prigozhin's press service on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prigozhin said that the Wagner mercenaries will no longer take captives, commenting on an audio recording published on April 23 in the Razgruzka Wagnera Telegram channel.

The channel claims that the recording is an intercepted conversation of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who allegedly decided to shoot the wounded Wagner fighter.

On the recording, Ukrainian military personnel are allegedly communicating with each other in Russian.

One of them asks what to do with a wounded man who was "smoked out of a hole", and the interlocutor answers him: "Shoot".

The Ukrainian side did not comment on the appearance of this audio recording.

It is currently unknown whose voices are actually recorded on it.

Instead, Prigozhin considers the published record "proof" of the "execution of a prisoner."

The founder of Wagner PMC declared that "we will not violate the rules of humanism and will simply destroy everyone on the battlefield."

He called such a new "rule" the "law of the 300th".

"We will kill all those who are on the battlefield. No more captives will be taken," Prigozhin said.

At the same time, he specified that Wagner currently does not know the name of the captive who was allegedly shot by the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mercenaries of the Wagner PMC of the aggressor state of Russia confessed to the murder of Ukrainian children in Bakhmut and Soledar of the Donetsk Region, as well as to the execution of civilians and prisoners of war. A nation of inhumans and murderers must suffer a cruel and just punishment.

The Russian military leadership could involve in the assault on Avdiyivka those fighters of the Wagner PMC who have previous military experience.

The SSU is investigating the brutal beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by the occupiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner by beheading, noted that it demonstrates the essence of Russia and called on the leaders of countries around the world to react to it and help Ukraine win.