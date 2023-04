Wagnerites Admitted To Mass Killings Of Children In Bakhmut And Soledar, President’s Office Promised To Find

A video occurred on the network in which two former prisoners recruited by the Wagner private military company admit to massacres of Ukrainians, including children, in Bakhmut and Soledar, the President's Office promised to find everyone involved in the killings.

The video with the confessions of the Wagner PMC mercenaries Azamat Uldarov and Alexei Savichev was published by the project manager of Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Osechkin, Uldarov and Savichev were pardoned by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with their participation in the war in Ukraine, now they are in Russia.

Both criminals admitted that they took part in the shooting of more than 20 Ukrainian children in Soledar and Bakhmut.

When entering these cities, they said, they were ordered to destroy everyone in their path, which they did.

“Civilians were coming out. And there was an order: everyone who was 15 (years old) and older - to shoot everyone at once without words. 20-24 people were shot, of which 10 were 15-year-olds and 17-year-olds," said one of the occupiers.

Also, the Wagnerites told how they "cleaned" the basement with 300-400 civilians, 40 of them were children.

Mercenaries noted that the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, personally ordered the shooting of people.

One of the Wagnerites said that the video with the brutal execution of the Ukrainian military, whose head was cut off, is "little things" compared to the actions of the army of the invaders in Ukraine as a whole.

The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said on his Telegram channel that the criminals from the Wagner PMC who confessed to the brutal murder of Ukrainians are the personification of the crimes of the entire Russian army in Ukraine.

"They steal our children and kill them. How many more such crimes? Nation of inhumans and murderers, biological garbage of this world. Just confession is not enough. There should be punishment. Tough and fair. It is bound to be. We will find out all the facts of the crimes and find everyone who committed them," the head of the Office told the President.

Yermak stressed that the world should see the face of Russia, "not be afraid, but beat hard."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia threw the most prepared assault detachments of the Wagner PMC on Bakhmut.