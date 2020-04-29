subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.35
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • World
  • More than 62 thousand Pakistanis outside the country due to coronavirus awaiting their repatriation home
29 April 2020, Wednesday, 06:19 7
World 2020-04-29T07:15:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
More than 62 thousand Pakistanis outside the country due to coronavirus awaiting their repatriation home

More than 62 thousand Pakistanis outside the country due to coronavirus awaiting their repatriation home

Тимофей Борзенко
Pakistan, Coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Repatriation
Pakistan returns their citizens home. Photo by globalvillagespace.com
Pakistan returns their citizens home. Photo by globalvillagespace.com

As many as 62,709 registered Pakistanis are still waiting for their repatriation from abroad, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported citing the Emergency Crisis Management Unit.

In a briefing held at the Emergency Crisis Management Unit established at the Foreign Office in Islamabad when the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid a sudden visit there on Tuesday, the Director General of the Unit Salman Athar told him that so far 11,529 stranded Pakistanis have been brought back.

Photo by radio.gov.pk

In his remarks, the foreign minister said that the government is fully aware of the pains and difficulties of overseas Pakistanis, who wish to return to their home Country. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government is utilizing all possible resources to bring back stranded Pakistanis to home in a phased manner.

Earlier during his visit, the foreign minister visited various sections of the Emergency Crisis Management Unit, reviewed the complaints received at the Unit and initiatives taken to address them. Lauding the excellent performance of the Unit, Qureshi congratulated the Director General Salman Athar and his entire team.

Photo by radio.gov.pk

According to Ukranian News, the Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan approved The Chota Karobar Imdad Package, totaling 50 billion Pakistani rupees (more than $ 310 million). The main objective of this initiative is to support small enterprises, under which the government will pay electricity bills for three months.

The agency also reported that Ukraine resumes the evacuation of Ukrainians staying abroad and expressing a desire to return to Ukraine. The Ministry of Infrastructure has already announced a schedule of special flights from 26 cities around the world.

Больше новостей о: Pakistan Coronavirus coronavirus pandemic Islamabad Islamic Republic of Pakistan Repatriation

Pakistani authorities approved economic aid packag...
Coronavirus Express Tests Available In Most Of Lar...
20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechers...
COVID-19 tally in Pakistan soars to 13,328
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone
News
Pakistan returns their citizens home. Photo by globalvillagespace.com
More than 62 thousand Pakistanis outside the country due to coronavirus awaiting their repatriation home 06:19
SBI Completes Investigation Of Case Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi 17:20
Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko 17:17
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021 17:05
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone 17:02
more news
Lovochkin: Economic Crisis Worsens amid Government’s Uncertainty about Ending Quarantine 16:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry 12:34
Pakistani authorities approved economic aid package for 3.5 million small enterprises in the context of coronavirus 07:07
259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States 13:07
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry 12:53
more news
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack 18:19
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason 12:38
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons 16:58
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone 17:02
more news
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok