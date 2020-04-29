More than 62 thousand Pakistanis outside the country due to coronavirus awaiting their repatriation home

As many as 62,709 registered Pakistanis are still waiting for their repatriation from abroad, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported citing the Emergency Crisis Management Unit.

In a briefing held at the Emergency Crisis Management Unit established at the Foreign Office in Islamabad when the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid a sudden visit there on Tuesday, the Director General of the Unit Salman Athar told him that so far 11,529 stranded Pakistanis have been brought back.

Photo by radio.gov.pk

In his remarks, the foreign minister said that the government is fully aware of the pains and difficulties of overseas Pakistanis, who wish to return to their home Country. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government is utilizing all possible resources to bring back stranded Pakistanis to home in a phased manner.

Earlier during his visit, the foreign minister visited various sections of the Emergency Crisis Management Unit, reviewed the complaints received at the Unit and initiatives taken to address them. Lauding the excellent performance of the Unit, Qureshi congratulated the Director General Salman Athar and his entire team.

Photo by radio.gov.pk

