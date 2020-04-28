subscribe to newsletter
28 April 2020
Pakistani authorities approved economic aid package for 3.5 million small enterprises in the context of coronavirus

Тимофей Борзенко
government, Pakistan, Coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, Small businesses
Coronavirus In Pakistan. Photo by eurasiareview.com
Coronavirus In Pakistan. Photo by eurasiareview.com

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the "Chota Karobar Imdad Package" worth Rs 50 billion, an initiative for small businesses under which the government will pay their electricity bill for three months, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

In a Press Conference in Islamabad on Monday, the Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that around 3.5 million people running small businesses like tailor shops, small markets, and industrial units will take advantage of this initiative.

Hammad Azhar said that small businesses having commercial connection of less than five kilowatt and industrial consumers less than 70 kilowatt can benefit from the program. He said that 95 percent commercial and 80 percent industrial connection holders will be benefited of the Chota Karobar Imdad Package.

Furthermore, Hammad Azhar said that the government has allocated Rs 75 billion to provide relief to labourers and daily wagers who have lost their jobs due to Coronavirus.

The minister for industries and production said that this amount has been allocated on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the common people.

Hammad Azhar said that under the program Rs 12,000 each will be distributed among four to six million people, which will be additional to 12 million Ehsas beneficiaries. He said that a portal to this effect will be launched after getting the federal cabinet"s nod tomorrow.

The minister said that labourers and daily wagers can get themselves registered by accessing the portal and filling the requisite information there. He said that this process can be completed in around three minutes. He added that the eligible people will be finalized after applying.

According to Ukrainian News, on April 23, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine began to pay one-time cash assistance in the amount of 1 thousand hryvnias to pensioners with a pension of less than 5 thousand hryvnias and to citizens who receive state social assistance in connection with disability and age instead of pension.

