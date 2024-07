Share:













Copied



Norway will provide Ukraine with six modern Western F-16 fighters. Our country will receive the first planes already this year.

This is reported on the website of the Norwegian government.

"Ukraine's ability to defend itself against air attacks is extremely important in its defense struggle with russia. Norway has now decided to transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. We plan to start supplying the aircraft during 2024," emphasized the head of the Norwegian government, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway has been participating in the training of Ukrainian fighter pilots in Denmark since last fall.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Illia Yevlash noted that it is not necessary to disclose the date when F-16 fighter jets will appear in the sky over Ukraine, so that it becomes a surprise for the enemy.

In February, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she expected to see F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian airspace by the summer.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine needs at least 128 aircraft to confront the aggressor country of russia, which is using 300 combat aircraft against Ukraine.