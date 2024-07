Share:













Ukraine needs at least 128 aircraft to counter the aggressor country of russia, which is using 300 warplanes against Ukraine.

According to a message from the Office of the President, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a visit to the Presidential Foundation and the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington (USA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is using 300 warplanes against Ukraine. We need at least 128 planes to counter them, and these numbers are known to our partners," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs long-range weapons and permission to use them on airfields on the territory of the russian federation, from where planes take off that constantly launch guided aerial bombs over Ukraine.

In addition, he emphasized, Ukraine is very much waiting for F-16 fighter jets, it is also important when they arrive and how many there will be.

Zelenskyy also thanked the partners for the decision to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with five additional Patriot systems. He noted that more such air defense equipment is needed because Ukraine has a large territory, and russia uses and combines different types of missiles and changes tactics.

On July 9, Zelenskyy began a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the events of the 75th NATO summit in Washington.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Illia Yevlash noted that it is not necessary to disclose the date when F-16 fighter jets will appear in the sky over Ukraine, so that it becomes a surprise for the enemy.

In February, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she expected to see F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian airspace by the summer.