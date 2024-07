Death toll in Kyiv after russian missile attack on July 8 increased to 33

The number of people killed as a result of the russian massive missile attack on Kyiv on July 8 has increased.

Thus, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv increased to 94 people.

In particular, it was known about 30 killed, including 4 children, who were retrieved from the rubble of an apartment building: 7 killed in the Solomianskyi, District 14 in the Shevchenkivskyi, District and 9 killed in the Dniprovskyi District.

In addition, 64 people were injured as a result of the russian attack.

It is indicated that all the victims are civilians.

Updated 07/09/2024 5:01 p.m. Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that as of 3:40 p.m. yesterday's enemy attack on Kyiv killed 32 people, including 4 children, 120 people were injured, including 10 children, and 11 people were rescued.

In the Shevchenkivskyi District, search and rescue operations are ongoing under the rubble of a residential building.

Updated 07/09/2024 5:12 p.m. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said: "As of 5:00 p.m., 33 people have been killed in Kyiv by a missile attack by russian inhumans."

Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 8

We will remind you that on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. The Okhmatdyt children's hospital, houses, an office building were damaged.

The blow to Okhmatdyt fell on the building where children were receiving dialysis.

In addition, in Kyiv, as a result of a russian missile attack, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District was hit. Entrances were damaged, one was destroyed.

Also, three transformer substations of DTEK in Kyiv were destroyed or damaged by shelling, and power grids were also damaged.

Later, as a result of a repeated missile strike in Kyiv, a multi-story building of a medical center in the Dniprovskyi District was damaged.

The russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on the morning of July 8 was targeted, despite the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation about air defense, judging by the video of the moment of the attack, the military portal Defense Express reported.

On the morning of July 9, a part of the building on Salskoho Street in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv collapsed during the demolition of rubble after yesterday's russian missile attack. The rescuers were clearing the rubble after yesterday's attack by the russians.

Meanwhile, emergency and rescue operations on the territory of the Okhmatdyt national children's specialized hospital in Kyiv have been completed.