"Unfortunately, there are victims." Strike on Okhmadyt fell on building where children received dialysis

The strike on Okhmadyt fell on the building where children were receiving dialysis, unfortunately there are victims. Minister of Health Viktor Liashko arrived at the place, it was reported on the air of the telethon.

"The intensive care, operating, and oncology departments were damaged. The first task is to transport patients to places where there are ventilators and oxygen," the head of the Ministry of Health said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that people are under rubble in the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by russian missile fire on July 8, and the exact number of injured and killed is currently unknown. He emphasized that it is very important that the world is not silent about it now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. Falling debris was recorded in 7 districts: in Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiyivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Children's hospital Okhmatdyt, houses, an enterprise, an office building were damaged.

The number of people killed as a result of the russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv on the morning of July 8 has increased to 7.