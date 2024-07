Share:













Following his visit to Ukraine and russia, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán wrote a letter to the head of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of the European Union. In it, he expressed surprise that Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a temporary ceasefire, and also said that dictator vladimir putin believes that time is on his side in war.

It was reported by European Pravda and the Sistema investigative project.

Orbán’s letter, which was at the disposal of journalists, is dated July 5. It was handed over to them by one of the European officials, whose name has not been specified.

In the document, Orbán writes that during his visit to both Kyiv and moscow, he did not put forward any proposals on behalf of the EU. He called the contrary statements "groundless".

In the letter, Orbán conveyed the position of the russian dictator in more detail than that of the Ukrainian president. According to him, the head of the kremlin is sure that "time is not on the side of Ukraine, but on the side of the russian forces."

Orbán claims that putin was allegedly surprised by Zelenskyy's reaction to the proposal for a temporary ceasefire. Earlier, the head of Ukraine expressed fears that russia could use the ceasefire to regroup and accumulate forces.

Putin allegedly fears the same thing.

"According to the president of russia, they are ready to consider any proposal for a ceasefire that does not serve the covert redeployment and regrouping of Ukrainian forces," Orbán’s letter reads.

The Prime Minister of Hungary also conveyed putin's position regarding the so-called "Istanbul agreements". Orbán claims that the russian dictator still considers these "agreements" relevant.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 2, Viktor Orbán visited Ukraine, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Hungarian Prime Minister offered him to cease fire and start peace negotiations.

In response to this, Zelenskyy suggested Orbán to show leadership in the preparation of the second Global Peace Summit, which is planned to be held with the participation of representatives of the russian federation.

We will remind, after that Orbán went to russia. Following the meeting with putin, he stated that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow regarding the war "are very far from each other."