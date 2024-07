Share:













Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

Orbán announced this during joint statements with Zelenskyy to the media following the results of their meeting in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Orbán emphasized that he came to Ukraine on his first visit, after the start of Hungary's presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, because the war in Ukraine has a great impact on the security of Europe.

Orbán noted that Hungary highly values ​​Zelenskyy's peace initiatives.

"I told Mr. President that these initiatives require a lot of time. It is precisely because of the rules of international diplomacy that they are very complicated. I asked Mr. President to think about whether it is possible to go a little differently: take a break, interrupt the fire and then continue the negotiations, because the ceasefire could speed up the pace of those negotiations. I told this to Mr. President and I am very grateful to him for his frank opinion on this issue," he said.

Orbán added that he would prepare a report for the EU about this meeting.

He also assured that during Hungary's presidency of the EU, his country will help Ukraine in everything it can.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 2, Orbán arrived in Kyiv for a visit to discuss with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

On July 1, Zelenskyy congratulated Hungary on the beginning of the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July and wished success in promoting common European values, goals and interests.