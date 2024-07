Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to show leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said this during joint statements with Orbán to the media following the results of their meeting in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted Hungary's participation in the first Peace Summit and support for the final communique.

"This speaks of Hungary's readiness to be effective for the return of real long-term security both in Ukraine and throughout our region and Europe. We discussed in detail how Hungary can further demonstrate its leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit. We see an opportunity to organize a second Summit peace already this year, we would very much like it, and we can do all the preparatory work for it in the coming months," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will be grateful to Hungary for its support and activity in this regard.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Orbán offered Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

On the morning of July 2, Orbán arrived on a visit to Kyiv to discuss with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.