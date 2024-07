Share:













The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump should come up with his plan to quickly end the war with the aggressor state russia, and that any proposal should not violate the nation's sovereignty.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Kyiv on Wednesday, July 3.

The President emphasized that he is "potentially ready" to meet with Trump in order to hear the proposals of his team and to understand whether Ukraine will have strong U.S. support in November.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today. If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood – we want to be ready for this, we want to know,” the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also rejected the idea that Ukrainian and russian forces are in a deadlock on the battlefield. The head of state noted that the Ukrainian military is in a better position than it was a few months ago, and the new offensive is a matter of armaments. Zelenskyy said that military aid from Western allies is being delivered to the front for too long.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine can find a model for a just end to the war.

On May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with the aggressor state russia are unrealistic, as a peace agreement will be a "trap."

Recall that the russian dictator vladimir putin, before the Peace Summit, named his conditions under which russia would supposedly end the war in Ukraine.