President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations with the aggressor state russia are unrealistic, as a peace agreement will be a "trap".

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Guardian on Friday, May 31.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the russian president launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 because the West reacted weakly to the annexation of Crimea and the seizure of parts of the east of Ukraine in 2014. According to him, moscow needs a cessation of hostilities to "strengthen its muscles on the battlefield" and then strike again. The President of Ukraine compared the war in Ukraine with the Second World War, albeit on a smaller scale, due to the "ideology of Russian fascism."

"Negotiations with Russia are unrealistic. A peace agreement will be a trap, because Putin will break any agreement and this cannot be believed. Putin's cruel "methodology" was the same as in Nazi Germany - mass executions, burials and rapes. Russian soldiers even used the same routes as Hitler's army," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine called the russian aggression "a real third world war". He stated that he does not consider putin crazy, but dangerous.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 24, the Reuters agency said with reference to "sources" in the kremlin that the russian dictator vladimir putin is allegedly ready to settle for the occupied territories and freeze the war.

On May 20, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko said that the war in Ukraine will end with negotiations.

Recall, on June 15-16, a summit on peace in Ukraine initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held in Switzerland.