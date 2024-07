Russians strike at least 5 AFU military aircraft at airfields in past 9 months - Forbes

Share:













Copied



At least five warplanes of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have allegedly been destroyed at airfields in the past nine months. Missiles and russian drone strikes led to the losses.

This is reported by Forbes.

The publication refers to the videos published by the russians, taken by the cameras of reconnaissance drones that fly deep into the rear.

The last such video was published the day before. It shows a russian drone hanging over the airfield in Myrhorod, Poltava Region.

Drone operators spotted at least six Su-27 fighters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ground. A missile from the Iskander missile complex was fired at them.

As a result of the strike, two Su-27 fighters were allegedly destroyed. Another four planes were allegedly damaged.

There must be responsibility for chronically allowing such things to happen to Ukraine's air force.

Systemic negligence may get us all six feet under in this war. pic.twitter.com/MBp1kIzKQQ — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 1, 2024

The publication draws attention to the fact that the representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, admitted that there were losses in the Ukrainian military as a result of the strike. He did not specify how many planes were lost in the strike.

Forbes noted that the attack on Myrhorod is at least the third such attack in the past nine months.

The first two strikes were carried out by Lancet attack drones at the Dovhyntseve airfield near Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region in the fall of 2023. Then two MiG-29 fighters were lost.

The russians struck the third strike in November 2023, presumably hitting the Su-25 attack aircraft, which was not used in combat due to its technical condition.

As a result of the fourth strike, another Su-25 was hit.

In this way, at least five aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were lost in the last nine months.

Oryx analysts recorded the loss of 90 aircraft by the Ukrainian army. As of February 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine Air Force had about 125 aircraft in service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, it became known that the Netherlands and another unnamed country will transfer the American Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of June, the American publication The Washington Post reported with reference to its own sources that the Ukrainian military were running out of missiles for air defense systems.