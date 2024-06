Share:













The Air Force of Ukraine lacks anti-aircraft systems and ammunition to repel attacks by the aggressor state of russia, due to which the number of hits on objects has increased.

This was reported by The Washington Post on Friday, June 7, with reference to Ukrainian officials.

Last winter, the Ukrainian power grid largely escaped the blows inflicted by russian forces. In part, it was possible to do this thanks to the air defense system, which intercepted a large number of missiles and drones.

"But now russian missiles are increasingly finding their targets. Ukrainian officials say that they lack anti-aircraft systems and that air defenses are running out of ammunition - partly due to Western delays in supplying weapons," the article says.

More than half of Ukraine's energy needs are provided by nuclear power, which can account for about 70% of electricity during long periods of high consumption in winter. However, thermal and hydropower plants provide additional electrical capacity to cover short-term increases in consumption. Without this additional capacity, the energy system faces imbalances and shortages, Ukrainian officials say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, The Guardian wrote that Ukraine's anti-missile defense is currently so weak that it is focused on deterring enemy aircraft from crossing the front line.

On May 29, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that russian troops are trying to capture as much Ukrainian territory as possible in order to force Kyiv's allies to agree to freeze hostilities until the arrival of Western weapons.

On June 7, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles.