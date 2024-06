Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense complex from the Netherlands and another unnamed country

The Netherlands, together with another unnamed country, will transfer the American MIM-104 Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, her words are quoted by the NL Times.

According to her, the Netherlands and another country managed to assemble separate parts that can later make up a complete anti-aircraft missile complex.

Ollongren did not reveal who from other countries is helping to provide the system. She believes that the country itself should announce this.

The minister also did not disclose the date of delivery of the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine, as she does not want to give the russians any information.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 20, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced the transfer of the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine.

Recall that at the beginning of June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin will deliver Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

We also reported that Ukraine needs two Patriot air defense systems to protect Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Region from missile attacks by the occupiers.