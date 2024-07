Share:













Today, July 2, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán arrived on an official visit to Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Hungarian government, Zoltán Kovács.

"Viktor Orbán arrived in Kyiv this morning to discuss European peace with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Kovács wrote.

The spokesperson added that the negotiations will discuss the possibilities of achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. However, Budapest will not block the process.

Earlier, Orbán said that at the meeting with the NATO Secretary General, he agreed on the format of cooperation regarding Budapest's non-blocking of decisions in the Alliance regarding Ukraine.

Also, the former head coach of the Ukrainian national team, a native of Transcarpathia, Jożef Sabo, commented on Hungary's demands to recognize the region of Zakarpattia as traditionally Hungarian territory. Sabo said that, in his opinion, Orbán makes such statements at the request of the Kremlin because he is completely dependent on russia.