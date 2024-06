Share:













Today, June 30, the russian occupiers hit Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. It is known about one killed and 8 wounded, including an infant. As a result of the hit, the post office is on fire.

This was reported by the local authorities.

"The guided aerial bomb hit almost in the center of the city. In a civilian enterprise. There is a fire on the spot. There are wounded," the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that one person was killed by shelling, and the number of injured increased to eight, including an eight-month-old infant.

Also, according to his data, the post office and 7 trucks are on fire as a result of the guided aerial bomb shelling. Emergency services units are working on the spot, the fire is contained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy previously stated that the aggressor state of russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week alone. Therefore, the Defense Forces need forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs.

We will remind, on Saturday, June 29, russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district. Today, June 30, the Zaporizhzhia Region declared a day of mourning for those who were killed as a result of the attack by the russian occupation forces on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region - 7 killed and 36 wounded are known.