On June 29, 36 people, including 9 children, were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, due to enemy shelling.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Seven people were killed (3 men, 1 woman and 3 children). 36 people were injured, including 9 children. Two high-rise buildings and 12 commercial premises were damaged, and a total of 7 cars were destroyed," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that there is a mobile point of reception of citizens' appeals on site, where people can apply for help or write a statement about damaged property. Victims can also contact the territorial division of the police or the hotline 102.

Utility services continue to work.

Elimination of the consequences of the enemy's attack on Vilniansk. Photo: National Police

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, June 29, russian occupation forces attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district.

On Sunday, June 30, the Zaporizhzhia Region declared a day of mourning for those killed in the attack of the russian occupation forces on Vilniansk.