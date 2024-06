Day of mourning declared today in Zaporizhzhia Region for those killed in enemy attack on Vilniansk

Share:













Copied



Today, June 30, the Zaporizhia Region declared a day of mourning for those killed in the attack of the russian occupation forces on Vilniansk.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this in Telegram.

"The russians hit the city with missiles. They killed 7 people, including three children. They injured 31 people, including 8 children. Indescribable pain. Condolences to the families of the victims. The world must stop the terrorist," Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, June 29, russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district.

On June 24, it was reported that russian occupiers attacked the Zaporizhia Region 518 times during the day. Nine settlements were under enemy fire.

On June 20, russian occupiers attacked a police car of the Zaporizhia Region. At the time of the attack, law enforcement officers were evacuating a local resident.

It was previously reported that the counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine foiled another attempt by the aggressor country of russia to obtain actual locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the front-line areas of southern Ukraine. A russian informant, who spied on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions, was detained.