Russia uses over 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

During this week, the aggressor state of russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Defense forces need the power and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and showed footage of the destruction caused by the russian guided aerial bombs attacks during this week (June 24-30).

"This week alone, russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Against our cities and communities, against our people, against everything that ensures the normality of life," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, in particular, russian combat aircraft where they are. He emphasized that this step is necessary.

"Clear decisions that will help protect our people. Long-range strikes and modern air defense are the basis for stopping daily russian terror. Thanks to all partners who understand this," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, June 30, the Zaporizhia Region declared a day of mourning for those killed in an attack by russian occupation troops on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhia Region - 7 killed and 36 wounded are known.

We will remind, on Saturday, June 29, russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district.

In addition, on the evening of June 28, russian terrorists targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro.