Occupiers hit Dnipro with missiles. Several floors of building destroyed

Russian terrorist forces attacked Dnipro with missiles, as a result of which several floors of a nine-story building were destroyed.

The head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, announced this on Friday, June 28.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipro. A nine-story building was damaged. There are several floors destroyed. There are wounded people," Lysak wrote.

Consequences of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

