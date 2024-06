Energoatom tells when 2 power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP will be completed

Share:













Copied



It will be possible to complete the construction of new power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP in 3-5 years.

It was reported by the press service of Energoatom.

It is realistic to complete power units No. 3 and No. 4 at Khmelnytskyi NPP within three and five years, respectively. Today, the readiness of power unit No. 3 is 75%, power unit No. 4 is 25%, the message reads.

Among the advantages of the completion are the absence of emissions of carbon dioxide and other substances that pollute the environment and the creation of about 3,000 new jobs.

In addition, the cost of electricity production at domestic nuclear power plants is several times lower than that generated by solar, wind, thermal and gas power plants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 22, all power units at the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant (Ivano-Frankivsk Region) and the Ladyzhyn Combined Heat and Power Plant (Vinnytsia Region) were destroyed as a result of a massive enemy attack.

In October 2022, a fire broke out at the Burshtyn TPP after a russian missile attack.

Recall, Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of flexible gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.