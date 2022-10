A fire broke out at the Burshtyn thermal power plant (TPP) after Russian missile fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk announced this on her Telegram channel on Wednesday, October 19.

After some time, firefighters managed to control the fire and eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

"The fire at the Burshtyn TPP has been extinguished!! Thanks to our rescuers. We are working! We will win!" Onyshchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, Russian terrorist forces attacked the Vinnytsia Region. There is a hit in an energy facility.

Also, part of Lviv will be without electricity tonight due to repair work to eliminate the consequences of Russian missile attacks.

At the same time, on October 19, electricity supply was restored on the left bank of Kyiv after a rocket attack.