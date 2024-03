Share:













As a result of a massive enemy attack on March 22, all power units at the Burshtynska thermal power plant (Ivano-Frankivsk Region) and the Ladyzhynska thermal power plant (Vinnytsia Region) were damaged.

The executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, told about this in an interview with Economic Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 22, the largest shelling took place since the beginning of the war. There was a lot of destruction in the energy sector, first of all, the generation was affected. We lost 50% of the installed capacity. Two of our stations were damaged: Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska... All units at Burshtynska TPP and all at Ladyzhynska TPP were damaged. Power units are in various degrees of destruction: from complete - 100% to more than 50%," he said.

Also, according to Sakharuk, the Kurakhivska TPP (Donetsk Region) was heavily damaged due to shelling by the occupiers and is currently not working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest recent attack on Ukraine's energy system.