Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of shunting gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin (Germany), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy reported that 9 GW of capacity had already been destroyed as a result of russian missile and drone strikes in Ukraine, while the peak of energy consumption in Ukraine last winter was 18 GW.

"We have already lost several times more generation than the energy consumption of large cities. 80% of heat generation in Ukraine and a third of hydro generation are simply destroyed by putin. And this is not the limit of his terror. Unfortunately. But we must set a limit and start energy recovery," he said.

According to him, Ukraine should restore all possible energy facilities by winter.

"We must also implement a quick and inexpensive restoration of all power facilities that can be restored now. By winter, within the next three to four months. We know how to ensure this. We are asking you for equipment from your stopped power plants and direct financial support. This will enable react to the situation here and now, maintain normal life," he said.

Zelenskyy said that highly efficient, decentralized and shunting gas generation will be able to solve the issue of energy shortage today.

"And one more element is highly efficient, decentralized, shunting gas generation. Which will solve the issue of energy shortages today, and tomorrow will be transferred to hydrogen and balance the new "green" energy. It is in this field that European and, in particular, German companies are technological leaders. It is in this field that we have a clear plan to build up to 1 GW of capacity... and another 4 GW in the coming years," he said.

According to him, it is in this field that the first contracts will be signed within the conference.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs loans and investments to restore the energy sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to shelling by the russian occupiers of energy infrastructure after March 22, Ukraine's energy system lost about 9 GW of capacity.