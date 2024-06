Share:













The Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant (TPP) was repeatedly attacked by the russian aggressor, as a result of which it cannot be restored.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, announced this on the air of Zakhidnyi Polius radio on Friday, June 28.

"More than 12 attacks were directed at our energy facility, and accordingly, all services also worked every time. But for a certain period of time, we understand that the Burshtyn TPP cannot be restored. It is extremely badly destroyed," said Onyshchuk.

According to her, the city authorities appealed to the government, and currently there is agreement on the allocation of six boiler houses to the city. These boiler houses will be able to provide social facilities and the population, and it is thanks to these boiler houses that the Burshtyn territorial community should get through the heating season, said the head of the Regional Military Administration. In addition, there are appeals to international partners with requests for the transfer of generators, Onyshchuk emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 22, all power units at the Burshtyn TPP (Ivano-Frankivsk Region) and the Ladyzhyn CHPP (Vinnytsia Region) were destroyed as a result of a massive enemy attack.

In October 2022, a fire broke out at the Burshtyn TPP after a russian missile attack.

Recall, Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of flexible gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.