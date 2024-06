AFU for first time show map of destroyed russian aircraft for 6 months

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit more than 30 military aircraft of the aggressor state in the first six months of 2024.

The corresponding map was published by the Telegram channel of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces (StratCom of the Armed Forces) on Friday, June 28.

In the first six months of 2024, the Armed Forces hit more than 30 russian military aircraft:

- nine Su-25;

- one Su-57;

- two MiG-31;

- about 13 Su-34;

- one Su-35;

- one Su-35S;

- two A-50 aircraft;

- one Il-22M11;

- one Tu-22M3.

The StratCom noted that the number, models and modifications, as well as the places of damage of enemy aircraft are indicated conditionally. Some of them were damaged, but could return to airfields for long-term repairs. In addition, in some cases it was impossible to reliably establish the models of destroyed aircraft.

Photo: t.me/AFUStratCom

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 23, National Guard soldiers from the Igla MANPADS destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk Region.

On June 9, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a russian Su-25 on the Avdiivka axis.

On June 8, a russian Su-57 multi-role fighter was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Region of the russian federation.