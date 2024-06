For the first time in history. The most modern Su-57 fighter jet hit in russia - Defense Intelligence

On Saturday, June 8, a russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Oblast of the russian federation.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Oblast of the russian federation, located 589 km from the front line, a Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet of the aggressor state was hit," it said.

The intelligence officers note that the damage is evidenced by satellite images of the aircraft parking at the enemy airfield. The pictures show that on June 7th, the Su-57 was standing intact, and on the 8th, there were ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire caused by fire damage near it.

Satellite images of the parking lot of the enemy SU-57 aircraft. Photo: Defense Intelligence

The Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter jet, capable of using Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. There are a few units of the specified combat aircraft in service with the russian aerospace forces.

The Defense Intelligence emphasizes that the defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history.

