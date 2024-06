Share:













National Guard fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk Region on June 23 with Igla MANPADS.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The soldiers of the National Guard discovered an enemy Su-25 that was making a combat sortie. The combined unit of the Igla MANPADS of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down the russian attack aircraft with a well-aimed shot," the message said.

The video of the moment the target was hit published.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 13 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor country of russia, yesterday, June 27.

On June 27, 117 combat clashes took place at the front, with Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remaining the hottest areas.

Meanwhile, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 26 increased by 1,260 to 530,320 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 3 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles and 42 artillery systems.