Share:













Copied



The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved the resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine" on the creation of a special tribunal for the aggressor state of russia.

It was reported by the PACE press service on Wednesday, June 26.

"The Assembly said a special tribunal, created by agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine and supported by an enlarged partial agreement open to non-member States and other international organisations, was now “the best feasible option, in terms of legal basis and political legitimacy” for trying Russia’s political and military leadership for the crime of aggression,” the document says.

The Assembly has also once again called for the confiscation and repurposing of russian state assets in order to transfer them to the international compensation fund for Ukraine. In a separate resolution, the Assembly proposed ways to eliminate "gaps and loopholes" in the current sanctions against russia.

In the third resolution, PACE condemned russia's systematic efforts to "erase" Ukrainian cultural identity - such as the "Russification" of children, rewriting history textbooks, removing archives and destroying cultural heritage. These were "war crimes and crimes against humanity," the parliamentarians said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 29, the Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe agreed on the decision to pay financial aid to Ukrainians who will return to Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

In October, PACE recognized russia as a dictatorship, and russian president putin as a dictator.

Recall that in January 2023, PACE supported the resolution on the creation of an international tribunal over the military and political leadership of russia and Belarus.