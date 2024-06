Ukrainians will be paid for returning home from abroad. PACE Committee adopts decision - Honcharenko

The Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) agreed on the decision to pay financial aid to Ukrainians who will return to Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE, announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 29.

The MP noted that the PACE Committee on Migration made a very important decision for Ukraine.

"The PACE Committee on Migration has just agreed on the decision to pay money to Ukrainians to return to Ukraine! That is, after the end of hostilities, Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine will be able to receive financial assistance from European countries," Honcharenko wrote.

According to him, the norm on payments was added to a large report prepared by the delegation of the PACE Migration Committee for Ukraine.

