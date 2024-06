Share:













Current US President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump will meet today in TV debates on the CNN channel as part of the election campaign.

This is reported by CNN.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. In Kyiv, at this time it will be 4 in the morning on Friday. The debates will last 90 minutes.

Both Biden and Trump have not yet officially become presidential candidates. They should officially announce their participation in the elections at the national party congresses later.

Before the debates, the candidates put forward their terms to each other. So, Trump demanded that there should be no "homemade preparations" - pre-written material - at the debates. Biden demanded that there be no audience at the debates to support their leaders with shouts or applause. There will be only two hosts and a film crew in the studio. In addition, the microphones will only be turned on when the politicians answer their questions, so that they do not interrupt each other and do not insert comments.

The incumbent President prepares for the debates at his Camp David country residence with a group of advisers, chief of staff Jeffrey Zens and other aides and consultants. For more realistic training, the Trump role is played by Bob Bauer - Biden's personal lawyer.

Experts believe that Trump's goal will be to show that the 81-year-old Biden has lost his memory and mental sharpness and is not capable of leading the country for another four years. Biden has to prove that he is suitable for this role.

As a reminder, the US presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, US President Joe Biden responded to a challenge to the debates from his opponent in this year's presidential election, Donald Trump.

On March 7, former US President Donald Trump challenged incumbent President Joe Biden to the debates.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump accepted CNN's invitation to the debates on June 27.