Former U.S. President Donald Trump challenged incumbent President Joe Biden to a debate hours after his last Republican challenger, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race, Bloomberg reports.

"It is important for the good of our country that Joe Biden and I discuss issues that are vital to America and the American people. So, I call for a debate, anytime, anywhere, any way!" wrote Trump on Wednesday, March 6, in a post on his social platform Truth Social.

Trump's desire to hold the debate comes hours after his last Republican challenger, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race, it said.

In addition, Trump missed five primary debates, despite one of his opponents, Chris Christie, calling him a "coward" for not showing up.

Trump's call for debate also came a day before Biden, 81, is due to deliver his final State of the Nation address, in which the president will outline the agenda for his second term. Trump, 77, berated Biden on the campaign trail, questioning his mental acuity and mocking his verbal gaffes and physical stumbles.

The publication noted that the former president himself, however, is not immune to mistakes from the podium, including a recent speech in which he mistakenly confused Haley and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I know Donald Trump is hungry for attention and trying to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base - and that's a conversation we'll have at the appropriate time in this cycle. If he's so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn't have to wait! He could join the tens of millions of Americans who will watch "State of the Nation" tomorrow night," Biden campaign spokesperson, Michael Tyler, said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the physician of the U.S. President, Kevin O'Connor, said that Joe Biden is able to perform his official duties.

Earlier, the possible candidate for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, met with the American billionaire Elon Musk and discussed with him the possibility of allocating money to his election campaign.