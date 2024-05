Share:













Incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump accepted CNN's invitation to the June 27 debate.

It was reported by CNN on Wednesday, May 15.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said in a post on X.

Trump later told CNN's Kaitlan Collins he was accepting the invitation. Later Wednesday morning, both presidential candidates said they accepted an invitation from ABC to hold a repeat debate on September 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, U.S. President Joe Biden answered a challenge to a debate from his opponent in the current presidential election, Donald Trump.

On March 7, former U.S. president Donald Trump challenged incumbent President Joe Biden to a debate.