Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia classified data on the recipients of survivor's pensions, as well as on the number of servicemen with disabilities, in order to hide the growth of their losses.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center on Wednesday, June 26.

They try to immediately return russian occupiers to the front line after minimal treatment, and the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation has totally classified data about its crippled soldiers.

"The data on those who receive a survivor's pension have also disappeared (from it you could learn about the increase in the number of killed). In the end, it was a familiar practice for the russian occupier. It never reckoned with people," the report says.

The National Resistance Center urged Ukrainians under temporary occupation to avoid the risk of being mobilized into the russian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the russian troops on June 24 increased by 1,180 to 536,840.

On June 23, the loss of personnel of the russian occupiers increased by 1,300 to 535,600 people, equipment - by 12 tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 51 artillery systems.

On June 25, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, reported that 90% of the losses to the russian occupiers were inflicted in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG.