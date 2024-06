90% of russian losses inflicted in area of ​​responsibility of Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Gr

90% of losses to the russian occupiers are inflicted in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, in particular, 400 occupiers were killed in the direction of Chasiv Yar last week, more than 6,900 russians were injured, and 9 russians were captured.

The spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Last day, 170 battles with the enemy took place along the entire front line. 150 clashes took place in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group. Almost 90% of the enemy's losses are inflicted in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, says Voloshyn.

He added that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has shelled the positions of Ukrainian defenders more than 3,400 times and carried out 57 airstrikes, using 76 guided aerial bombs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group commented on the information about the new offensive of the russian federation in the Luhansk Region.

Also, earlier the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group reported that they do not experience shell hunger.

It was also reported that the Armed Forces eliminated 1,180 occupiers, 22 units of armored vehicles and 35 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the russian federation for the day.