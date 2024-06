Russian troops personnel losses on June 23 increased by 1,300 to 535,600 people, equipment - by 12 tanks, 15

Share:













Copied



The losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 23 increased by 1,300 to 535,600 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 12 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles and 51 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this in its operational update on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, the enemy lost 12 tanks (total – 8,031), 15 armored fighting vehicles (total – 15,413), 51 artillery systems (total – 14,246), 56 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (total – 19,304), 20 units of special vehicles (total – 2,397), 27 drones (total - 11,382) and 2 cruise missiles (total – 2,323).

Since the start of the war, the enemy has also lost 359 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 1,108 units of MLRS, 863 air defenses, 28 ships/boats and 1 submarine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 21 increased by 1,110 to 533,090 people, equipment - by 8 tanks, 11 armored vehicles and 28 artillery systems.