Stabilizing power outages on Sunday, June 23, will begin several hours earlier than reported the day before.

It was reported by the press service of the DTEK energy company.

"Today stabilization shutdowns will start earlier <...> will be effective from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.," the message reads.

The changes to the schedule for the application of blackouts are related to the instruction received from the Ukrenergo national energy company.

DTEK added that if the situation changes, updated information will be promptly published on the company's Telegram channel.

It should be noted that at first it was assumed that today the power outage schedules will operate from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., which was reported by Ukrenergo yesterday.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of the month, the Energoatom national nuclear power company announced the start of loading fresh nuclear fuel into NPP power units. This will make it possible to ensure their uninterrupted operation in winter.

We will remind you that on June 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed all schools and hospitals to be equipped with solar panels.

We also reported that on June 19, during a missile attack, the russian occupiers damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the central part of the country.