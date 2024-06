Zelenskyy instructs to equip all schools and hospitals with solar panels

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to equip all schools and hospitals with solar panels and electricity storage facilities.

Zelenskyy said this in his address following the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting.

According to him, today the participants of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff discussed one single topic - the issue of energy security.

"The government was instructed to develop conditions that will make it easier for people to install solar panels and batteries. With tax and customs benefits, special credit programs," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that he expects from the government a renewable energy strategy, within which all public and administrative buildings should be equipped with energy-saving technologies.

Zelenskyy also instructed schools and hospitals to be equipped with solar panels, energy storage units and smart meters. Control over the performance of this task is entrusted to regional military administrations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 19, russian invaders damaged an energy infrastructure facility in one of the regions of central Ukraine.

And last week it became known that Energoatom started loading fresh nuclear fuel into the power units of NPPs, which will enable them to work without interruption in winter.

We also reported that Ukraine will not import electricity from May 12, 2024.