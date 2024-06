Energy infrastructure facility in central Ukraine damaged due to attack by occupiers

Share:













Copied



An energy infrastructure object was damaged in one of the regions of central Ukraine as a result of a night attack by the russian occupation army.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company.

"At night, the enemy attacked an energy facility in the central region. There is damaged equipment," the message reads.

Employees of the National Police and the State Emergency Service were called to the scene of the incident.

Ukrenergo did not specify which energy infrastructure object it is about.

The company also reported that as a result of a night attack by russians in the Lviv Region, equipment and overhead power lines were damaged. 285 metering points were de-energized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo explained how the schedules of hourly power outages will operate during today's day.

It will be recalled that on June 8, it became known that Energoatom is loading fresh nuclear fuel into NPPs power units. This will enable the stations to operate continuously in winter.

We also wrote that the day before Ukrainians were told under which conditions this winter there may be no light for 20 hours every day.