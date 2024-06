Share:













Planned and preventive maintenance works are ongoing at domestic nuclear power units. They are necessary for the stable and trouble-free operation of the NPPs during the next heating season this winter, Energoatom reports.

The repair campaign takes place every year in accordance with the schedules drawn up by Ukrenergo and approved by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"Today, when most of the generation is broken as a result of russian missile attacks, nuclear power continues to stably supply Ukrainian homes and industry with electricity, both during the summer and - especially - in the autumn-winter period. That is why it is very important to carry out scheduled and preventive maintenance on nuclear power units in time. But more important is the overload of nuclear fuel. During the repair period, spent nuclear fuel is unloaded from the reactor, and fresh fuel is loaded into it. This ensures the continued operation of the power unit for about one year from the moment of overloading," says Petro Kotin, head of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

The head of the company noted the important role of Ukrainian nuclear workers, because thanks to their expertise and high qualification, it was possible to significantly shorten the terms of planned and preventive repairs and optimize all processes.

"Our specialists work around the clock, in accordance with the regulations and observing all safety standards. Thanks to this, during the past heating season, the efficiency of all 9 nuclear power units operating in the territory controlled by Ukraine reached over 100%. In the cold, they continuously produced electricity," Petro Kotin emphasized.

He added that thanks to last year's timely and high-quality repair campaign, the heating season of 2023/2024 was able to pass without mass shutdowns and power interruptions. And this despite the significant destruction of the energy infrastructure as a result of russian shelling, - Energoatom reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the russian invasion, Energoatom refused nuclear fuel from the aggressor country and completely switched to American fuel from Westinghouse Electric Company.