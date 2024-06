Share:













Copied



Romania will provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system.

This was reported by the press service of Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis.

"Given the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine as a result of russia's constant and massive attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, especially on the energy sector, as well as the regional consequences of this situation, including for the security of Romania, in close coordination with the allies, the members of the Council decided to provide the Patriot system to Ukraine," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, said that Bucharest is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine.

On April 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that NATO countries will be able to find six more Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on April 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that Kyiv is negotiating the provision of four MIM-104 Patriot batteries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also wrote that according to Greek media, the Greek government is ready to provide Ukraine with one Patriot air defense system in exchange for "security guarantees" from the US.