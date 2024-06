Germany will transfer Patriot, IRIS-T and ammunition to Ukraine in coming "weeks and months" - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the delivery to Ukraine of one Patriot air defense system, as well as missiles and ammunition.

He said this at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, European Pravda writes.

"The most common need of the Ukrainian army right now is ammunition, weapons, especially air defense systems. Therefore, in the coming weeks and months, we will deliver to Ukraine the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T installations, Gepards, missiles and ammunition," Scholz said.

He called on the states present at the conference to support the German initiative to increase the capacity of Ukrainian air defense "with everything they can."

It will be recalled that Scholz previously stated that the decision to transfer TAURUS long-range missiles to Ukraine requires consultation with the allies "again and again and again."

In addition, Scholz believes that strikes on military targets on the territory of russia with the weapons provided by Germany to Ukraine will not lead to escalation. The decision to give Kyiv the right to use German weapons was carefully thought out in cooperation with "friends and allies" of Germany.